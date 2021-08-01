T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Set at $160.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) has been assigned a $160.00 price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TMUS. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.76.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $144.02 on Friday. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $105.05 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $179.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.75.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $2,766,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 942,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,337,430.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $1,308,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,122 shares in the company, valued at $25,535,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,429,106 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 17.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

