T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Heritage Way Advisors LLC

Heritage Way Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group comprises approximately 2.0% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,568,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,186,416,000 after acquiring an additional 597,301 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,459,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,451,729,000 after acquiring an additional 283,094 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,364,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $747,224,000 after acquiring an additional 68,873 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $646,366,000 after acquiring an additional 857,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,494,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $377,648,000 after acquiring an additional 161,345 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.08.

TROW stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $204.16. 1,492,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.16. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.58 and a 52-week high of $212.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.14.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 41.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $1,370,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,969,134.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,274 shares of company stock valued at $6,228,147 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

