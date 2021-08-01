Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.49 Million

Brokerages expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) to report $81.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $81.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $81.76 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare posted sales of $76.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year sales of $341.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $338.32 million to $345.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $395.00 million, with estimates ranging from $377.49 million to $406.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.84.

In related news, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $28,953.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,372.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $412,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,410.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,974 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter valued at about $51,811,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,059,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,801,000 after buying an additional 48,094 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 37.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,012,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,613,000 after buying an additional 273,434 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 852,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,260,000 after buying an additional 15,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 79.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 668,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,795,000 after buying an additional 296,385 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TRHC traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.96. The company had a trading volume of 105,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $69.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.75.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.