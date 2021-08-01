Tael (WABI) Trading 24.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 1st. In the last seven days, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the dollar. One Tael coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $4.92, $45.75, $18.11 and $119.16. Tael has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tael alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00054877 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002617 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00014742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.81 or 0.00783103 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005339 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00039690 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

WABI is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken . Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.20, $10.00, $45.75, $6.32, $119.16, $4.92, $18.11, $34.91, $5.22, $62.56, $13.96 and $24.72. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tael and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.