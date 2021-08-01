Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has set its FY 2021 guidance at 1.470-1.570 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $1.47 to $1.57 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.59%. On average, analysts expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $17.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

SKT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

