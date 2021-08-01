Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Given New $82.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TARO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of TARO stock opened at $71.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.96. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 93.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 8.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

