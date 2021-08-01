Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Given New $82.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
TARO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.
Shares of TARO stock opened at $71.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.96. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 93.69 and a beta of 0.94.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.45% of the company’s stock.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.
