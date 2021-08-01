Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $79.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Taro Pharmaceutical Industries is engaged in the production, research and development, and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products, with a focus on generic products. In addition to the production of finished dosage form drugs, they also synthesize the pharmaceutical chemicals used in their production. Products are sold through wholesalers, generic drug distributors, drug store chains, mass merchandisers, HMOs, food stores, pharmacies and hospitals. “

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of TARO opened at $71.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.96. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 93.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 8.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 502,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,060,000 after buying an additional 23,499 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,027 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 23.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 186,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,719,000 after acquiring an additional 35,262 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP increased its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.0% during the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 164,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (TARO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.