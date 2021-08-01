Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates to address ophthalmic conditions. The company’s product candidate consist TP-03 which is in clinical stage. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.57 on Friday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $63.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.04.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $13,491,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 7,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $228,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 587,304 shares of company stock valued at $17,571,956. Company insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TARS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $2,909,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. 62.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Read More: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.