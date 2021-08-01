TD Securities Lowers Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Price Target to C$15.50

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AGI. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.93.

Shares of AGI opened at $8.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.24. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth $39,660,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 15.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,996,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,084 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 678.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,201,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,468 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP grew its position in Alamos Gold by 408.3% during the first quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 983,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after buying an additional 789,868 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at $5,538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

