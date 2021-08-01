TD Securities Lowers Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Price Target to C$15.50

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AGI. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.93.
Shares of AGI opened at $8.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.24. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth $39,660,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 15.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,996,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,084 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 678.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,201,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,468 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP grew its position in Alamos Gold by 408.3% during the first quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 983,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after buying an additional 789,868 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at $5,538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.
About Alamos Gold
Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
See Also: Economic Bubble
Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.