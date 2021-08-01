TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $170.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.46.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $147.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.05. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $87.46 and a 52 week high of $147.69. The firm has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.50.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

