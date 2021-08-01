Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Makes New Investment in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 534,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in CEMEX by 57.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CEMEX by 86.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in CEMEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in CEMEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Get CEMEX alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on CX shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.38.

CX stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $9.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.18.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.