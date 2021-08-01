Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 20,905 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,905 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 140,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 45,639 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,239,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,588,000 after purchasing an additional 293,001 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Corp bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth about $12,792,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Truist upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.93.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $44.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 2.41. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.62 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.46.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

