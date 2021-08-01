Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 21,700 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 87.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 67.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.69.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $72.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.73. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $72.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,022,082.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,610.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Gu sold 60,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $4,080,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,216,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

