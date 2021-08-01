Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases Shares of 136,800 ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 136,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,990,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MT. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth approximately $28,587,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,247,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,393,000 after buying an additional 500,924 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth $11,631,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 56.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,555,000 after buying an additional 364,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, swisspartners Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at about $9,000,000. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MT. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

Shares of MT opened at $35.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.07. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $35.45.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 15.82%. On average, research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.47%.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

