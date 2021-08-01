Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,250 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Moody’s by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total value of $257,607.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,549. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,085 shares of company stock worth $2,690,104 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $376.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $253.17 and a 12-month high of $384.52.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.55.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

