Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 2,466 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Seagen were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,102,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in Seagen in the first quarter worth approximately $130,118,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 849.3% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 913,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,874,000 after purchasing an additional 817,452 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Seagen in the first quarter worth approximately $99,220,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Seagen by 209.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 966,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,155,000 after purchasing an additional 653,479 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SGEN opened at $153.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.66. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05 and a beta of 0.86. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.20 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 25.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $3,961,774.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 703 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total value of $111,362.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,181 shares of company stock worth $16,467,175 over the last ninety days. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SGEN. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Seagen in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Seagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.75.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

