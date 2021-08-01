Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 3,331 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,907 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.4% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.2% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.76. 2,324,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,025,477. The company has a market capitalization of $142.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.93. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $167.57 and a 1 year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.50.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

