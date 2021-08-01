Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 630 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,877 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 16,204 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,788,890 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $122,181,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in CVS Health by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,245 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,109,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist upped their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,996,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,706,619. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $108.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.97.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $796,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,154,548. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,778 shares of company stock worth $19,900,601 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.