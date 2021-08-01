Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.46 Million Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 228.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,474 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 53.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $1,176,838.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,905 shares in the company, valued at $6,682,066.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NCLH traded down $1.28 on Friday, reaching $24.03. The stock had a trading volume of 16,416,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,602,536. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.04.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 9,693.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCLH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

