Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 17.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 234.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

ITB stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.56. 1,868,444 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.09.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.