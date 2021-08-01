Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.17 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,235,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,408,693,000 after buying an additional 278,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after buying an additional 1,254,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,271,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,899,533,000 after purchasing an additional 240,694 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,758,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,206,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $1,735,510,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.84.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $485.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,154,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $471.59. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.40 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The company has a market cap of $199.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total transaction of $232,659.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,590 shares of company stock worth $713,926 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.