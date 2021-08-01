Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $8.11 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 1.7% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in PayPal by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 78,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of PayPal by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of PYPL traded down $7.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $275.53. 11,693,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,836,838. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.63 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $323.67 billion, a PE ratio of 67.20, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.97.
In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,042 shares of company stock valued at $9,280,999. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.25.
PayPal Profile
PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.
