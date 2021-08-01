Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $8.11 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 1.7% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in PayPal by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 78,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of PayPal by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL traded down $7.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $275.53. 11,693,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,836,838. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.63 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $323.67 billion, a PE ratio of 67.20, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.97.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,042 shares of company stock valued at $9,280,999. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.25.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

