Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 194 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. DocuSign accounts for approximately 0.6% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.0% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3.4% during the first quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 2.1% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DocuSign stock traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $298.04. 1,406,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,062,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $58.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.96, a PEG ratio of 106.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $263.54. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.49 and a 12 month high of $310.51.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total value of $15,783,803.68. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,140,574.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at $42,242,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,879 shares of company stock valued at $36,508,825. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DOCU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. boosted their target price on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.73.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

