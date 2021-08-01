Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TNK shares. TheStreet cut Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DNB Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. QVT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the first quarter worth about $2,553,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,507,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,947,000 after buying an additional 28,765 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 13.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,242,789 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after buying an additional 147,529 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $38,557,000. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Teekay Tankers has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $16.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.81 million, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.09.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.14. Teekay Tankers had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. Teekay Tankers’s revenue was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

