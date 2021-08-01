Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Lowered to $218.00 at SVB Leerink

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target decreased by SVB Leerink from $266.00 to $218.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.22) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teladoc Health from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $224.31.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $148.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.72. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $129.74 and a 12 month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total value of $1,564,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,841,161.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $637,263.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,368 shares of company stock valued at $5,323,435. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,752 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Derbend Asset Management purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $656,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

