Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.900-$13.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$2.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion.

TFX traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $397.43. 254,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,313. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $312.33 and a 12-month high of $449.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $401.13. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Analysts predict that Teleflex will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TFX shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $486.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $460.00.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total value of $1,505,968.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total transaction of $1,376,009.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,069,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,424 shares of company stock worth $3,825,231 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

