Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.82.

TLSYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Telstra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. New Street Research downgraded shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.82 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

OTCMKTS:TLSYY remained flat at $$13.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 10,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,015. Telstra has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.77.

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and Pay TV/IPTV, and digital content; and online self-service capabilities, as well as operates inbound and outbound call centers, owned and licensed Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

