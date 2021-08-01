TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.920-$0.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17 billion-$2.21 billion.

NYSE TIXT traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $31.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.65. TELUS International has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.45 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares set a $40.00 target price on TELUS International (Cda) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.