TELUS (TSE:T) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26, Zacks reports.

Shares of TSE:T opened at C$27.71 on Friday. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$22.50 and a 52 week high of C$28.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of C$37.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.316 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.26%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on T. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$29.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.47.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

