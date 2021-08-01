TELUS (TSE:T) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26, Zacks reports.
Shares of TSE:T opened at C$27.71 on Friday. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$22.50 and a 52 week high of C$28.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of C$37.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.42.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.316 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.26%.
About TELUS
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.
