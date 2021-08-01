Temple Bar Investment Trust (LON:TMPL) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,092.84

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,092.84 ($14.28) and traded as low as GBX 1,026 ($13.40). Temple Bar Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,030 ($13.46), with a volume of 108,829 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,092.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £688.79 million and a PE ratio of -2.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a GBX 9.75 ($0.13) dividend. This is an increase from Temple Bar Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $8.25. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Temple Bar Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.12%.

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ninety One Fund Managers UK Limited. It is co-managed by Ninety One UK Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

