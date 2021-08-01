Tendies (TEND) Price Reaches $0.10

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 1st. One Tendies coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tendies has traded up 46.6% against the US dollar. Tendies has a total market capitalization of $777,501.40 and $53,885.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tendies alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00054727 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002611 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00014794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.96 or 0.00785906 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005394 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00039711 BTC.

Tendies Profile

TEND is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,900,729 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,729 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Buying and Selling Tendies

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tendies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tendies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tendies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.