TenX (PAY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.02 Million

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 1st. TenX has a total market capitalization of $14.05 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TenX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0685 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TenX has traded 43.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TenX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00054863 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002583 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00014676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $329.85 or 0.00793063 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005375 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001738 BTC.

TenX Profile

TenX (CRYPTO:PAY) is a coin. It was first traded on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

Buying and Selling TenX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TenX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.