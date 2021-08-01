Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group cut its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter worth $86,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 154,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,756,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at about $631,000. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $127.00 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.07 and a 12 month high of $147.90. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

TER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.47.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

