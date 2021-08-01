Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Upgraded at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has $165.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $148.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TER. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Teradyne from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.47.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $127.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $74.07 and a 1-year high of $147.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Teradyne by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 46.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

