Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on August 4th (NASDAQ:TERN)

Terns Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:TERN) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, August 4th. Terns Pharmaceuticals had issued 7,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 5th. The total size of the offering was $127,500,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the end of Terns Pharmaceuticals’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $28.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.86. The firm has a market cap of $188.33 million and a PE ratio of -0.07.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.35). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TERN. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

