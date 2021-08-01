TerraKRW (KRT) 1-Day Volume Tops $1,913.00

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 1st. TerraKRW has a market cap of $36.87 million and approximately $1,913.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraKRW coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00045819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00101965 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00135528 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,740.10 or 1.00399255 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.38 or 0.00837188 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002562 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW’s launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 43,861,895,160 coins and its circulating supply is 43,861,166,051 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

