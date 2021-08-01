TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Short Interest Down 32.8% in July

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the June 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Shares of TRRVF opened at $15.97 on Friday. TerraVest Industries has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $16.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.39.

Get TerraVest Industries alerts:

About TerraVest Industries

TerraVest Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for TerraVest Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerraVest Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.