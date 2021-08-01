Tesla, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Tesla in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the electric vehicle producer will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.78. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.88 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $540.52.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $687.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Tesla has a 12 month low of $273.00 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $640.49. The company has a market cap of $680.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 357.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total value of $1,065,753.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,154.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,425 shares of company stock valued at $16,178,254 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 586,623 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $413,962,000 after buying an additional 256,694 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1,377.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $766,254,000 after buying an additional 1,012,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 109,626 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,360,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

