Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $209.00 at Citigroup

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $175.00 to $209.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $540.52.

TSLA opened at $687.20 on Wednesday. Tesla has a one year low of $273.00 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $680.34 billion, a PE ratio of 357.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $640.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total transaction of $930,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,164,014.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.06, for a total transaction of $6,440,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,028,747.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,425 shares of company stock valued at $16,178,254 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 82.9% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 8.1% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

