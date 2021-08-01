Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TEVA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.28.
TEVA stock opened at $9.65 on Thursday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.94.
In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $387,174.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at $417,568.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,128 shares in the company, valued at $364,739.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 688,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after buying an additional 50,700 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,943,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.
