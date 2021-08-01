Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TEVA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.28.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

TEVA stock opened at $9.65 on Thursday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.94.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a positive return on equity of 23.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $387,174.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at $417,568.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,128 shares in the company, valued at $364,739.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 688,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after buying an additional 50,700 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,943,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.