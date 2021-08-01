The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.
Shares of AAN stock opened at $28.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.67. The Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $943.18 million and a P/E ratio of 9.56.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This is a boost from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 13.25%.
In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of The Aaron’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,282,268. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 15.2% in the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 139,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 18,354 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 27.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 170,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 36,499 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s in the first quarter valued at $641,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The Aaron’s Company Profile
The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.
