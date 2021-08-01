The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

Get The Aaron's alerts:

Shares of AAN stock opened at $28.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.67. The Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $943.18 million and a P/E ratio of 9.56.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Aaron’s will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This is a boost from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of The Aaron’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,282,268. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 15.2% in the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 139,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 18,354 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 27.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 170,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 36,499 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s in the first quarter valued at $641,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for The Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.