The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,245 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,642,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,820,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169,102 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,795,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,117,000 after buying an additional 1,155,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,714,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,182,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,012,000 after buying an additional 200,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 342.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,226,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,452,000 after buying an additional 4,818,377 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BK. dropped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.21.

In other news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $645,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,279,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BK opened at $51.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.49. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $52.90.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

