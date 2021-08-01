The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.37.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BNS shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

BNS opened at $62.44 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.72.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 336.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,011,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,502,205,000 after purchasing an additional 18,511,721 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth $651,730,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,381,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,185,000 after purchasing an additional 153,492 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,886,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $555,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,525 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 62.6% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,534,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

