The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.350-$5.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.41 billion.

NYSE:BCO traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.96. 158,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,394. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.55. The Brink’s has a 1 year low of $38.67 and a 1 year high of $84.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 100.82% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Brink’s will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Brink’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other The Brink’s news, SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $749,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

About The Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

