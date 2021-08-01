The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Chemours had a return on equity of 63.22% and a net margin of 4.57%. The Chemours updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.560-$3.560 EPS.

Shares of CC opened at $33.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.64. The Chemours has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $38.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

In related news, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $317,391.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,029,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America began coverage on The Chemours in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.70.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

