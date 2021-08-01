The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Sanofi (EPA:SAN) a €109.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Sanofi in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €97.00 ($114.12).

EPA:SAN opened at €86.88 ($102.21) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €87.47. Sanofi has a one year low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a one year high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

