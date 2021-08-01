The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Havens Advisors LLC

Havens Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. The Hartford Financial Services Group comprises about 0.2% of Havens Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Havens Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HIG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.23.

In other news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $992,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HIG traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.62. 2,265,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,995. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $69.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.22%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

