The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $76.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $75.00. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.23.

HIG opened at $63.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.08. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $69.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $992,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at $331,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

