The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Receives $51.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. lifted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.69. The company had a trading volume of 548,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,499. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.27. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $31.64 and a 52-week high of $48.50.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSXMA. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 492.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. 26.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

