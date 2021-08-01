The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Liberty SiriusXM Group provides satellite radio services consists of commercial-free music, sports, news, talk, entertainment, traffic and weather. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is based in United States. “

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $47.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.21.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.